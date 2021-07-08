Liam Brady suggests RTE colleague “needs a pair of glasses” as England penalty debate goes on

Liam Brady disagrees with Kevin Doyle.

Liam Brady has told Kevin Doyle that he needs to get himself a pair of glasses, with the RTE pundits taking differing views on the decision to award England a penalty against Denmark.

Joakim Mæhle was adjudged to have fouled England’s Raheem Steling in extra time but replays indicate the Denmark defender was hard done by.

Harry Kane scored a rebound after his initial spot kick was saved by Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and last night, the RTE panel were all in agreement that it shouldn’t have been a penalty.

Kevin Doyle is on Sterling’s side.

Didi Hamann went as far to say that it was “as blatant a mistake as you will see,” and Liam Brady and Richie Sadlier were very much in agreement.

However, one of their colleagues, Kevin Doyle took to Twitter to defend Sterling, posting: “Sterling’s right knee gets clipped followed by a hip barge from the other side. How is that “not touched?” Try staying on your feet while sprinting with a ball and that happens.”

Sterlings right knee gets clipped followed by a hip barge from the other side….how is that “not touched”? try staying on your feet while sprinting with a ball and that happens pic.twitter.com/6LsSVxkaJd — Kevin Doyle (@KevinDoyle1983) July 7, 2021

Liam Brady: “Kevin Doyle needs glasses.”

Judging by public opinion today, Doyle is very much in the minority with his point of view and Liam Brady has taken an opportunity today to tell him exactly that.

Brady had Doyle’s opinion put to him on the RTE Soccer Podcast today and said fairly emphatically: “I’ve got glasses and I think Kevin Doyle needs a pair as well.”

It’s not clear as of yet whether Doyle will take Brady’s advice but it will be interesting to see if he has a comeback lined up the next time the pair appear on the RTE panel together.

England v Italy.

Regardless of what anyone thinks, the fact is that England will compete in their first ever European Championship Final on Sunday, when they will come up against an Italy side that is unbeaten in 33 games.

While Sterling is stuck in the middle of the debate, there’s no denying that he impressed last night and has arguably been England’s player of the tournament.

The Manchester City man has scored three goals at Euro 2020, having failed to score in his previous three major tournaments for England.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: England, kevin doyle, liam brady, raheem sterling, rte