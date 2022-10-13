Liam Brady rejoices in early-season Arsenal form

Liam Brady rejoices in Arsenal form.

Liam Brady has hailed Arsenal for the early-season run of results that has led them to the top of the Premier League table.

The Gunners have won eight of their opening nine league games and are currently one point ahead of title favourites Manchester City.

Not only have the results been good but manager Mikel Arteta appears to have moulded a strong team spirit, while the connection with the Emirates Stadium crowd is better than it has been for years.

For club legend Brady, who won the 1979 FA Cup with the North London club, the players should take a lot of credit for how they have performed this season.

Liam Brady on Arsenal.

“The team is playing with so much confidence and belief,” said the former Ireland midfielder on BBC Radio 4.

“The signings have made a huge difference. Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus are playing very well. William Saliba, who is only 21, he has come in at centre-back and looks a brilliant player.

“Xhaka seems to have got his act together. We have got tremendous wingers in Martinelli and Saka.

Mikel Arteta.

Arteta also earned a pat on the back from Brady for his management of the team, after the RTE pundit initially had doubts over his credentials.

“You have to give Mikel Arteta a lot of credit for what has gone on,” he said. “I must admit a couple of years he was in charge earlier on, I was wondering whether he had the experience to look after a club like Arsenal but he is absolutely doing a great job now.”

The question remains whether Arsenal can sustain their challenge for the rest of the season, especially with the ominous presence of Man City and Erling Haaland looming over their shoulders.

At the very least, they should be confident of a top-four finish, and a return to Champions League football for the first time since the 2016/17 season.

Man City.

“There is a big question mark about this season but from what I have seen so far, I am confident we will be in the Champions League next year,” added Brady. “To give Manchester City a run for their money is a tall order but I am hopeful, put it that way.”

Arsenal have a favourable run of fixtures heading into the World Cup break, starting with Leeds United this Sunday, before games against Southampton, Nottingham Forest, Chelsea and Wolves.

Read More About: Arsenal, liam brady, mikel arteta, Premier League