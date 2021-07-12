Leonardo Bonucci: “Football’s Coming Home talk absolutely motivated Italy”

Leonardo Bonucci says “Football’s Coming Home” inspired Italy.

Leonardo Bonucci has said that all the talk of “Football Coming Home” from England fans “absolutely motivated” Italy to win the Euro 2020 Final last night.

Bonucci was one of Italy’s heroes on the night, scoring the equaliser that took the game into extra time before dispatching one of the penalties in Italy’s shootout win.

“It’s coming to Rome!”

When the victory was confirmed, Bonucci ran to a camera and cried “it’s coming to Rome,” in reference to the Three Lions song that is now the soundtrack to any major tournament England are involved in.

The song has clearly grated with the Juventus defender, as he referenced it again in his post-match interviews, saying that it “absolutely” motivated Italy to take the trophy home.

“We heard it day in day out ever since Wednesday night since the Denmark game that the cup would be coming home to London,” Bonucci said.

“Sorry for them but actually the cup will be taking a nice flight to Rome and that way Italians all over the world can savour this competition.”

Bonucci has starred at Euro 2020.

Bonucci has been one of the stars of Euro 2020, alongside his long-time defensive partner Georgio Chiellini. Italy won every game in the group stage without conceding a goal before requiring robust displays to get past Austria, Belgium and Spain on their way to the final.

Along with his strikes in the final, Bonucci also scored in a penalty in that semi-final shootout victory over Spain.

The glittering career of Leonardo Bonucci.

Euro 2020 marks the first international silverware in the long careers of both Bonucci and Chiellini.

Chiellini made his international debut as far back as 2004 but wasn’t considered for the Azzurri squad which won the World Cup in 2006.

Bonucci didn’t appear for Italy until 2010 and now has 109 caps compared to Chiellini’s 112.

They have collected multiple trophies together at Juventus though, contributing as a pair to eight Serie A titles, four domestic cups and two Champions League Final appearances for the Old Lady.

