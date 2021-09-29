Leonardo Bonucci on the Declan Rice comment that fired Italy to Euro 2020 success

Declan Rice comment motivated Italy.

Leonardo Bonucci has stated that a comment from England’s Declan Rice motivated Italy to win the Euro 2020 final back in July.

The defender played a key role his country’s road to the Wembley showpiece but he saved his most crucial contribution for the final, scoring a second-half equaliser after Luke Shaw had given England an early lead.

Leonardo Bonucci on Euro 2020 success.

The Azzurri would eventually win on penalties, with Bonucci taking one of the successful spot kicks and he has been telling The Athletic that Italy found pre-final motivation from the giddiness of the England fans and players.

Referencing the “football’s coming home” chant that gained momentum as the tournament went on, Bonucci has revealed after beating Spain in the semi-final, Italy used England’s apparent confidence as a driving factor.

“We didn’t pay much attention to it until the Spain game,” the Juventus defender said.

Bonucci: ‘You don’t say that.’

“Then the anger inside of us began to mount. We wanted to show them that the final hadn’t already been decided. That they hadn’t already won.

“Hearing that song on repeat and the comment from Declan Rice saying England were 10 times more motivated to win than us, well, they’re the kind of mistakes young players make. You don’t say that. You should never say you want something more than somebody else or you’re better than somebody else.”

Offering further advice to the West Ham United midfielder, Bonucci adds: “You should always put yourself on the same level as your opponent, keep a low profile and strike at the right moment. That’s what we did.

Italy’s glorious summer.

“We never said we were going to win, just that we were an inch away from going all the way and getting the right result. We were never presumptuous about it. We stayed humble and that’s what made the difference.

“We had a great team, a great coach and a great staff behind us. To give our country and ourselves that kind of joy was something truly special.”

As Bonucci says, Rice is young and, for England’s sake, will hopefully learn to do his talking on the pitch, something that the 34-year-old Italian proved he could do throughout that glorious summer for his country.

