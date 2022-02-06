Leicester fan punches Nottingham Forest players during FA Cup rout

Leicester City fan punches players.

A Leicester City fan was seen aiming punches at the Nottingham Forest players, as they celebrated a goal in Sunday’s FA Cup meeting between the East Midlands rivals.

Forest stunned the FA Cup holders by a score of 4-1, with three of their goals coming within nine first half minutes.

Nottingham Forest stun Leicester.

It was after the home side’s third goal that the fan could be seen aiming punches at the celebrating Forest players, with one connecting with Aston Villa loanee Kienan Davis, before he was led away by stewards.

The game was broadcast live on BBC One, meaning that millions likely witnessed the man’s idiotic behaviour at the City Ground, but it shouldn’t take focus away from what was an excellent performance from Steve Cooper’s side

After beating Premier League opposition in the third round, in the form of Arsenal, Forest repeated the feat with what was an even better performance than the one that led to the elimination of the Gunners.

Leicester knocked out.

Philip Zinckernagel opened the scoring in the 23rd minute and the home supporters barely had time to celebrate before Brennan Johnson doubled the lead just one minute later.

Joe Worrall then made it 3-0, leading to the unsavoury incident mentioned above, before Leicester’s Kelechi Iheanacho pulled one back five minutes before the break.

Any dreams of a comeback were quashed just after the hour when Djed Spence added a fourth for Forest, to set up a meeting with Huddersfield Town in round five.

Rivalry renewed.

Sunday’s meeting between the near-neighbours was the first since 2014, a season in which Leicester were promoted from the Championship.

The Foxes have remained in the top flight ever since, sensationally winning the Premier League in 2015/16 and have firmly established themselves in the higher reaches of the division, even if this season hasn’t been a vintage one.

Forest on the rise?

As for Forest, they have remained outside of the Premier League since their relegation in 1998/99, but with Cooper at the helm, their promotion prospects are looking brighter than they have done for some time.

Forest were bottom of the table when Cooper took over from Chris Hughton in September but have since shot all the way up to eighth thanks to a run of just four defeats in 21 matches.

The club are now just two points behind West Bromwich Albion in the final play-off position.

