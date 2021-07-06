Leeds United have confirmed the signing of versatile Barcelona defender Junior Firpo on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Junior Firpo will join up with a Leeds United squad who impressed many observers with their style of play during their first season back in the Premier League.

Manager Marcelo Bielsa led the club to a ninth-place Premier League finish. Firpo’s addition will be seen as a big step towards improving that performance in the upcoming campaign.

Junior Firpo was signed by Barcelona in 2019.

Junior Firpo was born in the Dominican Republic but moved to Spain when he was a child. The 24-year-old joined the Real Betis youth set-up in 2014 and went on to make 42 appearances for the Andalusian club’s first team.

He impressed enough to be signed by Barcelona in August 2019 and played 41 times for the Camp Nou outfit, helping them win the 2021 Copa Del Rey.

Junior Firpo plays mainly as a left-back but can also slot in at right-back or in central defence.

He has represented Spain at under-21 level and played 90 minutes at left-back in the 2019 Under-21 European Championship final when Spain beat Germany 2-1 in Udine.

Leeds United make Junior Firpo their third signing of the summer.

A statement issued by Leeds United says: “The Whites have beaten off competition from a number of clubs to secure the services of the 24-year-old, who joins from Spanish outfit FC Barcelona for an undisclosed fee.

“Following a period of quarantine and completion of his medical, the full-back signed a four-year deal at Elland Road, running until the summer of 2025.”

Junior Firpo becomes Leeds’ third signing of the summer after they snapped up teenager Amari Miller from Birmingham City and completed the permanent signing of former loanee Jack Harrison.

Firpo will wear the number three shirt for the Elland Road outfit.

