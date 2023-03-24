Leeds close stadium and club offices on police advice

Leeds close offices on police advice.

Leeds United have issued a statement to confirm that their Elland Road stadium and club offices will be closed until further notice on advice of the police.

Just after 10.30am on Friday morning, the Yorkshire-based club issued the following statement through their social media channels:

Leeds statement.

“Leeds United’s offices, ticket office, Foundation offices and club shop at Elland Road will be closed until further notice on the advice of the police.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and we will inform the public when normal service resumes.”

The Premier League is currently on an international break, meaning that Leeds have no fixture this weekend, and activity around Elland Road would likely have been minimal in any case.

However, supporters will be keen for assurances that nothing untoward has taken place, with updates on the situation likely to follow in due course.

The club‘s next match at Elland Road is a Premier League meeting with Nottingham Forest on Tuesday April 4th, three days after they visit league leaders Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Leeds are currently one of nine teams that look in danger of relegation, as they currently sit 14th in the table, just two points above the drop zone.

