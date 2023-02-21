Leeds set to name former Watford boss as new manager

Leeds set to name new manager.

Leeds United are reportedly set to name former Watford boss Javi Gracia as their new manager.

Multiple outlets, including the BBC, are reporting that the Premier League strugglers have turned to Gracia as the man to help them avoid relegation.

Managerial search.

The managerial hot-seat at Elland Road has been vacant since the club parted ways with Jesse Marsch on February 6th.

They failed to pick up a win in any of Marsch’s final seven league games, with the American coach leaving them just above the relegation zone when he was sacked after a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Michael Skubala has since taken the reins on an interim basis, but after a draw and two defeats, Leeds have now sunk to 19th in the table.

Javi Gracia.

Gracia will be remembered by Premier League fans for his relatively-successful time at Watford between January 2018 and September 2019.

In 2018/19, the Spaniard led the club to their highest-ever Premier League finish of 11th, while also taking them to their first FA Cup Final since 1984.

Their place in the showpiece was sealed by a memorable comeback victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the semi-final, but their return to Wembley ended badly as they were hammered 6-0 by Manchester City in the final.

Gracia’s 20-month stint at Vicarage Road makes him the longest-serving Premier League manager for the trigger-happy Hornets, and they have made an incredible eight permanent managerial appointments since he was sacked almost three-and-a-half years ago.

Tough task awaits new Leeds manager.

The 52-year-old last managed Qatari side Al Saad, who he left last June, and his primary task as Leeds manager will be to secure Premier League survival.

He will initially take charge until the end of the season, but could stay in Yorkshire beyond that if he is successful.

After losing 1-0 to Everton at the weekend, Leeds face another relegation six-pointer at home to bottom side Southampton this coming Saturday.

