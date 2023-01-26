Leeds throw shade at Man United with latest announcement

Leeds appoint ex-Man United coach.

Leeds United have confirmed the appointment of Chris Armas, previously of Manchester United, as their new assistant head coach.

New York native Armas will work under compatriot Jesse Marsch, who took over as Leeds manager in February of last year.

Leeds fail to mention Man United.

Armas spent the majority of last season as assistant coach to Man United’s interim boss Ralf Rangnick, although Leeds couldn’t bring themselves to mention their arch-rivals, when confirming the arrival of the 50-year-old.

“Last season, Armas spent time as an assistant at another Premier League club, working under Ralf Rangnick,” the club wrote, in a section of their statement that highlighted Armas’ experience in the game.

Armas is set for two quick reunions with “another Premier League club,” with Leeds and Man United facing the unusual scenario of playing each other in back-to-back Premier League games in February.

Leeds v Man United.

They had initially been due to face each other at Old Trafford on September 18th, but this match was postponed due to events surrounding the death of Queen Elizabeth.

That match will now take place on Wednesday February 8th, just four days before the return fixture at Elland Road on Sunday February 12th.

Should either side face an FA Cup fourth round replay though, that Old Trafford meeting will be postponed again.

Armas may not relish a double-reunion with some of the Man United players, with some said to have nicknamed him ‘Ted Lasso’ last season, after the Apple TV comedy character.

Like Rangnick, his time at Old Trafford was marred by talk of in-fighting between players and coaches, as well as a terrible run of results on the pitch.

Rivalry.

Leeds and Man United share an intense rivalry that goes back to their early days, but intensified during the 1960s when the clubs were managed by Don Revie and Matt Busby respectively.

The upcoming meetings will be the first time that the rivalry is experienced first-hand by Marsch and Man United boss Erik ten Hag, although Armas was in the Red Devils dugout as they beat their rivals 4-2 at Elland Road last February.

