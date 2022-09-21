Leanne Kiernan to miss “several months” with ankle injury

Leanne Kiernan out for several months with injury.

Leanne Kiernan is set to miss “several months” of action, after picking up an ankle injury in Liverpool’s 2-1 victory over Chelsea on Sunday.

The news comes as a blow to Ireland manager Vera Pauw, with the Cavan native now set to miss the upcoming World Cup play-off with either Scotland or Austria.

Liverpool statement on Leanne Kiernan injury.

“Liverpool FC Women striker Leanne Kiernan is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering an ankle injury against Chelsea at Prenton Park on Sunday,” said the Merseyside club in a statement issued on Wednesday.

“The Republic of Ireland international left the game in the second half of the Barclays Women’s Super League opener, in which the Reds beat the reigning champions with a 2-1 comeback victory.

“A scan has revealed last season’s LFC Women top scorer may require surgery and she is set to miss several months.”

Leanne Kiernan form.

Kiernan was the second-highest scorer in the FA Women’s Championship last season with 13 goals, as the Reds secured promotion back to the top flight.

The 23-year-old’s importance to Liverpool was highlighted earlier this month, when she was rewarded with a new deal at the club.

While she isn’t yet a regular in Pauw’s starting XI, the 23-year-old has proven to be a useful option for Ireland off the bench.

Matt Beard.

“It’s obviously really disappointing for Leanne and the rest of the squad because she had a terrific pre-season and has been in great shape,” said Liverpool Women’s manager Matt Beard.

“But these things happen in football, we have a squad to deal with these things and excellent medical staff to get Leanne back in great shape when she’s ready.”

Aside from Kiernan’s injury, the opening day of the Women’s Super League season couldn’t have gone better for Liverpool, as the newly-promoted side defeated a Chelsea team that has won the last three titles.

Irish connection.

Liverpool are captained by Kiernan’s fellow Ireland international Niamh Fahey, while Megan Campbell is also a key player.

“Thank you to all the fans who reached out to me, your support means a lot,” she said on the support she has received since sustaining her injury.

“I’m looking forward to getting back out there as soon as I can. See you soon.”

