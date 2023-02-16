League of Ireland Round 1 preview: Fixtures, TV & streaming details and ticket info

League of Ireland: Round 1 preview.

The 2023 League of Ireland season gets underway this weekend and our preview has all of the information you need.

Shamrock Rovers will be hoping for a record-equalling fourth consecutive Men’s Premier Division title, but the likes of Derry City, St. Patrick’s Athletic and Dundalk might have something to say about that.

League of Ireland preview.

In the Men’s First Division, Waterford are favourites to win promotion after their play-off heartache last year, and they are joined in the second tier by recently-relegated Finn Harps as well as newly-formed Kerry FC.

Fans looking to purchase season tickets should check in with their clubs, while some of the opening matches have already been sold out. More details on this below.

With the exception of matches that are broadcast live on RTE or TG4, every game this season will be available to watch via an LOITV.ie season pass, which costs €120.

Alternatively, fans can pay €7 to watch individual Men’s Premier Division matches, or €5 for Men’s First Division matches.

The Women’s Premier Division won’t get underway until March 4th, but you can find out everything you need to know about the opening weekend for the men below.

League of Ireland – Men’s Premier Division.

Cork City v Bohemians – Friday February 17th – 7.45pm – RTE 2.

Cork City’s return to the top flight will be the first live TV offering of the season on RTE 2.

Coverage on the channel will get underway at 7.35pm.

At the time of writing there are a very limited number of tickets available for the Turner’s Cross clash.

Dundalk v UCD – Friday February 17th – 7.45pm – LOITV.IE

Dundalk’s third-place finish last year secured a return to European football, while UCD booked a second-consecutive season in the top flight by beating Waterford in the promotion/relegation play-off.

Tickets are still available, at the time of writing.

🎟 Season tickets that were purchased before and up to January 23rd are now available for collection from the Oriel Park office. ⬇️ You can still renew or buy a season ticket online at the link below.https://t.co/a6j6Rw6iR1 pic.twitter.com/mgXgJSrGQb — Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) February 15, 2023

Shelbourne v Drogheda United – Friday February 17th – 7.45pm – LOITV.IE

Damien Duff enters his second season as Shelbourne manager, having led the club to the FAI Cup final last year.

Shels will welcome their former manager Kevin Doherty to Tolka Park on Friday, as he brings his Drogheda United side to Dublin for the opening game.

Tickets are still available at the time of writing.

St. Patrick’s Athletic v Derry City – Friday February 17th – 7.45pm – LOITV.IE

Fresh from their President’s Cup success against Shamrock Rovers last week, Derry City travel to Inchicore on the opening night of the Men’s Premier Division.

Pat’s have secured European football for the second consecutive season and are likely to be in the chasing pack once again.

This match has already been marked as sold out.

Sligo Rovers v Shamrock Rovers – Saturday February 18th – 7.45pm – LOITV.IE

The usual Saturday night offering in Sligo sees the champions travel to Showgrounds in search of three points.

Sligo will be hoping to improve on last year’s fifth-place finish, and the club have stated that their opening match is expected to sell out by Thursday.

League of Ireland – Men’s First Division.

Finn Harps v Galway United – Friday February 17th – 8pm – LOITV.IE

After four years in the top flight, Harps return to the second tier with a home meeting against Galway United.

Galway have suffered play-off heartache in each of the last three seasons, something they will be hoping to avoid this time around.

Tickets are still available at the time of writing.

𝙋𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙋𝙖𝙧𝙠 Tickets for our 2023 season opener vs Galway United are now LIVE! Lets #PackthePark and have Finn Park rocking to kick off the new season 👊 Get yours: https://t.co/HxDhsc0Gmb#UTH🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/zhg27HrWtz — Finn Harps FC (@FinnHarpsFC) February 3, 2023

Kerry FC v Cobh Ramblers – Friday February 17th – 7.45pm – LOITV.IE

This Mounthawk Park meeting is already sold out, such is the excitement in the Kingdom at Kerry FC’s first League of Ireland game.

Cobh Ramblers finished bottom of the table last season, and will be hoping for three points to kick-off their new campaign.

Treaty United v Bray Wanderers – Friday February 17th – 7.45pm – LOITV.IE

Treaty have reached the play-offs in each of their two seasons in existence, while Bray Wanderers will be looking to improve on last season’s seventh-place finish.

Tickets are still available at the time of writing.

Wexford v Waterford – Friday February 17th – 7.45pm – LOITV.IE

The south-east derby sees the promotion favourites travel to Ferrycarrig Park for the opening night.

Tickets are still available at the time of writing.

Longford Town v Athlone Town – Saturday February 18th – 7.30pm – LOITV.IE

Fondly known as ‘El Clasico,’ this match sees the two Midlands rivals go head-to-head.

Tickets are still available at the time of writing.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: LOI Premier Division