2023 League of Ireland fixtures released in full

2023 League of Ireland fixtures.

The fixtures for the 2023 League of Ireland Men’s Premier Division, Men’s First Division and Women’s Premier Division have been released in full.

Fixture for the rebranded leagues have been seeded out of the past few days, including the ones pencilled in for the opening night on February 17th, as well as the St. Patrick’s weekend schedule.

Shamrock Rovers begin League of Ireland defence in Sligo.

As of Thursday afternoon, clubs now know their entire league schedule for the season ahead, with defending Men’s Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers beginning the defence of their title with a trip to Sligo Rovers on Saturday February 18th.

Last season’s runners-up and FAI Cup holders Derry City will begin with a trip to St. Patrick’s Athletic, while newly-promoted Cork City will host Bohemians on the opening night.

Women’s Premier Division champions Shelbourne will start at home to Cork City on Saturday March 4th, while Shamrock Rovers’ return to women’s league football will begin away to Sligo Rovers.

Men’s First Division.

In the Men’s First Division, recently-relegated Finn Harps will start with a home match against Galway United on February 17th, while newly-formed Kerry FC will begin by hosting a Munster derby against Cobh Ramblers.

Kerry’s first away trip will take them to Bray Wanderers on February 24th, the second of their 36 matches in a new-look 10-team division.

FAI Cup Finals.

Dates for the FAI Cup have also been confirmed, with the first round set to take place on the week ending July 23rd, with the final at the Aviva Stadium pencilled in for Sunday November 12th.

Round 1 of the Women’s FAI Cup will take place on the week ending August 27th, with the final set for Sunday November 19th.

The 2023 League of Ireland fixtures can be found in full here.

