League of Ireland clubs discover European opponents

Three League of Ireland clubs have found out their opponents for the first qualifying rounds of European competition.

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Champions Shamrock Rovers were drawn against Hibernians FC of Malta in the Champions League first qualifying round.

Stephen Bradley’s men will be at home for the first leg on July 5th or 6th before travelling to Malta for the return on July 12th or 13th.

In the Europa Conference League first qualifying round, Sligo Rovers will make the short journey to Wales to face Bala Town FC on July 7th.

They will then host their opponents for the return leg on July 14th.

Derry face familiar European trip.

Meanwhile, Derry City were paired with Riga FC, in a tie that will bring back memories of a victory over Skonto Riga in 2009/10 season.

The Candystripes beat the now-defunct club 2-1 on aggregate in the Europa League second qualifying round that season.

13 years on, they will travel to the Latvian capital again to face Riga FC on July 14th, for the second leg of their two-legged tie.

Before that, Derry will host their opponents for the first leg on July 7th.

FAI Cup holders St. Patrick’s Athletic will enter the Europa Conference League at the second qualifying round stage, the draw for which will take place on Wednesday.

