Laura Woods hits back at Richard Keys over criticism of Arsenal celebrations

Laura Woods has told Richard Keys to “get over it,” after the beIN Sports presenter criticised Arsenal for the way in which they celebrated Saturday’s 2-1 win over Fulham.

The Emirates Stadium was sent into raptures after Mikel Arteta’s side came from behind to beat the Cottagers, thus maintaining their 100% start to the Premier League season.

Richard Keys slams Arsenal.

The relief after Gabriel’s late winner was enough to see the Gunners players hugging, high-fiving and, god forbid, smiling on the pitch after the win, while most of their supporters stayed behind in the Saturday evening sun to soak up the atmosphere.

This was all too much for Keys, who criticised the players and manager for celebrating like they’d won the league after beating a newly-promoted side, while adding that he found Arteta to be “extremely irrritating.”

Genuinely…what is the point of football if you can’t enjoy it in the moment? It’s just a happy team with happy fans who will probably go out tonight & get sh*t faced. That’s the point 😂 Better not celebrate a goal in case you lose the game either 🙄 https://t.co/SyBLbkGTjQ — Laura Woods (@laura_woodsy) August 27, 2022

Laura Woods defends Arsenal.

Woods, a talkSPORT presenter and an Arsenal fan, hit back on Saturday night by quote-tweeting Keys’ gripes along with the words:

“Genuinely…what is the point of football if you can’t enjoy it in the moment? It’s just a happy team with happy fans who will probably go out tonight and get sh*t faced. That’s the point. Better not celebrate a goal in case you lose the game either.”

Woods reiterated her stance on Monday morning, in a prolonged monologue hitting out at the “celebration police.”

Laura Woods: “Don’t rain on people’s parade.”

“Hang on Arsenal fans, because apparently, you’re not allowed to celebrate,” she said. “This is according to Richard Keys and Andy Gray of beIN Sport.

“I’ve sent a tweet about this at the weekend because it really bothered me. It wasn’t just those two saying it, there are a lot of people saying it.

“I don’t understand why we’re suddenly not allowed to celebrate wins. Four wins in four for Arsenal, you’re missing key players in that win as well, so even though it’s against Fulham, last season at this point, we were taking bets on this show for relegation for Arsenal and for Mikel Arteta to lose his job.

“I don’t know if that celebration was necessarily about beating Fulham, it was a combination of a lot of things. Probably a lot of relief in there at the way that Mikel has managed to turn that club around.

“Don’t rain on people’s parade, people pay money to go and watch football, they pay subscriptions to watch it on the telly, they pay for their tickets to go to the game and enjoy it, and then spend their weekend talking to their mates, bragging to their mates, going out, having a drink, enjoying themselves.

“That is literally what it’s about. If someone’s going to come along and say ‘hang on a minute, that’s a bit much, that looks like a Premier League celebration, why are you celebrating like you won the league?’

“Just celebrating a game. It means something to somebody. Get over it guys.”

Arsenal’s perfect start.

This is the first time that Arsenal have won their opening four games of the season since 2004/05, when they were just coming off the back of their unbeaten Premier League campaign.

This week sees them host Aston Villa on Wednesday before travelling to Manchester United on Sunday and picking up six more points will only see their confidence and momentum build further.

