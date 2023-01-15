Robbie Keane recalls the day he brought the LA Galaxy squad to Aras An Uachtarain

LA Galaxy visit Aras An Uachtarain.

Robbie Keane has been reflecting on the time he brought his LA Galaxy teammates to Aras An Uachtarain to meet President Michael D. Higgins.

While Keane remains in the list of the top 20 goalscorers in Premier League history, it was at LA Galaxy where his career brought him the most trophies.

The Tallaght native scored 104 goals during his time in the States, helping Galaxy to MLS Cup success in 2011, 2012 and 2014.

It’s a tradition in America for the champions of the main sports to pay a visit to the President to the White House and February 2015, Keane successfully attempted to organise a similar ceremony on this side of the Atlantic, when Galaxy were in town during their pre-season.

“In the American leagues, if you win a championship, you go to the White House,” explains the former Ireland captain in a Betway video.

“When we won the last one, we came to Ireland for pre-season and played against Shamrock Rovers. So, I returned the favour and I rang our President, Michael D. Higgins, and asked him whether we could go and visit him in his house.

“When we came to Ireland, Michael D. Higgins was waiting at the front door with his few dogs, and the lads were out in the garden walking his dogs.

“The lads were taking selfies with him, so it was a little bit different.”

During their stay in Dublin, Galaxy defeated Shamrocks Rovers 1-0, with captain Keane playing 90 minutes of the friendly at Tallaght Stadium.

Keane ended his time in America at the end of the 2016 season, before seeing out his playing career at ATK in India.

He has since coached with the Ireland national team and with Middlesbrough, and was recently linked to the manager’s job at League One Portsmouth.

