Andres Iniesta posts touching farewell message for new Celtic signing Kyogo Furuhashi

Andres Iniesta is clearly going to miss him.

If any Celtic fans are looking for a reference for their new signing Kyogo Furuhashi, they don’t come much bigger than this one from Andres Iniesta.

The Spain and Barcelona legend has spent the last three years playing with Furuhashi for Vissel Kobe in Japan’s J1 League and with the pair now set the be separated, Iniesta has given Celtic fans an indication of the type of player – and person – they’re getting.

Kyogo Furuhashi bids farewell to adoring Vissel Kobe fans ahead of Celtic move.

The World Cup winner wrote: “Friend, a pleasure to share a locker room with you. I am very happy that you can fulfil your dream of playing in European football. Good luck, Kyogo Furuhashi.”

Iniesta’s message came as nearly 3,000 Vissel Kobe fans turned up at their Noevir Stadium to wish Furuhashi farewell, following confirmation of the forward’s move to Glasgow.

Kyogo Furuhashi led the scoring charts.

When you look at the 26-year-old’s stats, it’s no surprise that his teammates and supporters are sorry to see him leave.

Furuhashi is the top scorer in the J1 League this season with 14 goals in 20 appearances, form that has helped Vissel Kobe to sit third in the current league table.

He has also reached double figures in his previous two campaigns for his club while scoring three goals in six appearances for Japan.

The new Celtic boss knows Furuhashi well.

After the signing of Furuhashi was confirmed, new Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou said: “We are delighted to bring Kyogo Furuhashi to Celtic. He is a player of real quality and clearly someone I know well.

“I think he will add something special to our squad and I am sure the way he plays will excite our supporters. We look forward to welcoming him to Celtic.”

Postecoglou is familiar with Furuhashi, having managed the Yokahama F. Marinos side that lost to Vissel Kobe in the 2020 Japanese Super Cup.

Furuhashi scored in the 3-3 draw before being substituted in a match that Vissel Kobe would go on to win on penalties.

Before all that, Furuhashi helped Vissel Kobe to win the 2019 Emperor’s Cup, Japan’s premier domestic cup competition. It was the club’s first major trophy since they were formed in 1966.

Furuhashi will link up with a Celtic squad that will be hoping to wrestle the Scottish Premiership title back from Rangers, who were crowned champions last season for the first time in a decade.

