Kylian Mbappe reveals why he asked to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer

Kylian Mbappe asked to leave Paris Saint-Germain.

Kylian Mbappe has confirmed that he asked to leave PSG this summer in a revealing interview with RMC Sport.

It was a busy summer for the French club as they sealed one of the most talked-about transfers in football history, signing six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi on a free transfer.

Kylian Mbappe wanted PSG to receive a fee.

This was on top of similar moves for Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Georginio Wijnaldum, while Achraf Hakimi was brought in from Inter Milan for €60 million.

With Neymar and Mbappe already at the club, football fans were salivating at the prospect of the duo linking up with Messi and there was much surprise when it began to emerge that the Frenchman could be on his way out of the Parc des Princes.

Mbappe’s contract expires next summer, meaning he will be able to leave on a free transfer, and he has now confirmed that he did want to leave PSG and the reason was so that the club would receive a fee for his departure.

Mbappe: “I asked to leave.”

“I asked to leave. I wanted the club to have a transfer fee to have a quality replacement,” Mbappe tells RMC.

“It is a club which brought me a lot, I have always been happy, the four years that I spent here, and I still am.

“I announced it early enough that so that the club could turn it around. I wanted everyone to come out grown-up, to go out hand in hand, to make a good deal, and I respected that. I said, if you don’t don’t want me to leave, I will stay.”

Kylian Mbappe linked with Real Madrid.

Mbappe was strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid over the summer and if a move does eventually materialise, it would be a huge loss to PSG’s on-pitch strength.

While Messi and Neymar have enough talent to secure trophies for any club, at 34 and 29 years of age respectively, they are both getting closer to the end of their careers.

Conversely, a 22-year-old Mbappe could contribute to around a decade of success for whichever club manages to secure his signature.

PSG suffered their first defeat of the Ligue 1 season on Sunday, going down 2-0 to Rennes with all three of their superstar attacking trio starting the game.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Kylian Mbappe, leave, Paris Saint Germain, psg