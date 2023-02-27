Kylian Mbappe posts nice message for Jadon Sancho after Carabao Cup win

Kylian Mbappe shares support for Jadon Sancho.

Kylian Mbappe has told Jadon Sancho that it is good to see him smiling, after Manchester United’s Carabao Cup final success on Sunday.

Sancho came on for the final seven minutes of the 2-0 victory over Newcastle United at Wembley, continuing his return to the team after a period of absence.

Jadon Sancho return.

Manager Erik ten Hag has been praised for his sensitive handling of Sancho’s situation, having sent the winger to the Netherlands to work on his game away from the glare of Old Trafford.

Sancho has featured seven times since his return, and has managed to find the net in Premier League games against Leeds United and Leicester City.

The 22-year-old’s return to form hasn’t gone unnoticed by one of football’s biggest superstars, with Mbappe taking time out on Monday send his support.

“Good to see you with the smile,” posted the Paris Saint-Germain forward, underneath an Instagram picture of Sancho and Marcus Rashford posing with the Carabao Cup in the Wembley dressing room.

Sancho was indeed a picture of happiness after the game, as he was seen handling the Sky Sports selfie stick while lapping up the celebrations with his teammates on the pitch.

Mbappe is in contention to win Fifa’s The Best award on Monday night, making it even more admirable that he took time away from his busy schedule to help lift the spirits of a fellow footballer.

First trophy in England.

Man United’s Carabao Cup success was Sancho’s first trophy win in English football, after he won the German Cup with Borussia Dortmund in 2021.

The fact that the victory came at the same venue as his missed penalty for England in the Euro 2020 final will make the success all the sweeter for a player who has been showing signs of returning to his best form.

