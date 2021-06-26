Ex-France international thinks Kylian Mbappe’s ego is a problem for the French squad

Kylian Mbappe has an attitude that is problematic for France squad harmony at Euro 2020, according to former France international Jerome Rothen.

Jerome Rothen, who won 13 caps for France between 2003 and 2007, was speaking to RMC Sport and expressed his feeling that Didier Deschamps needs to be stricter with his young talisman. Mbappe and team mate Olivier Giroud exchanged words via the media before the tournament even kicked off and Rothen believes that manager Deschamps is struggling to handle the PSG man.

Mbappe not up to standard?

Rothen said: “That he is the leader on the pitch, no problem. That it extends to off the field too, that bothers me. I think Didier Deschamps can no longer manage it and it is problematic. It is even surprising that he lets Kylian Mbappe do so many things. It can be seen in his performances on the pitch. Today, we cannot say that Kylian Mbappe has had a successful Euros.

“Is he in the like he was at PSG throughout the end of the season? I would say no. We expect much better from Kylian Mbappe. Everyone thinks that Mbappe is one of the best players in Europe. But if you immediately put him in the category of the very best, you cannot be satisfied.”

Mbappe and his bulging trophy cabinet

Mbappe failed to register a goal or an assist as France finished top of Group F on five points, following a win of Germany and draws against Hungary and Portugal. The 22-year-old was in stunning form in the Champions League over the spring months, scoring a hat trick away to Barcelona before bagging a brace away to Bayern Munich.

He has achieved a lot in his short career, playing a pivotal role in France’s 2018 World Cup win and pocketing four Ligue 1 winners medals. Les Bleus come up against Switzerland in Bucharest on Monday night when the eyes of the world will be on Mbappe once more. You wouldn’t bet against him silencing the words of Rothen, or indeed anyone else who has been critical of him in recent weeks.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Deschamps, ego, Euro 2020, France, french, mbappe, rothen