Kylian Mbappe has scored the most sublime disallowed goal you’ll ever see

Kylian Mbappe disallowed goal.

Kylian Mbappe put on a masterclass against Real Madrid on Wednesday night but it could have been so much sweeter had it not been for a disallowed goal.

The 23-year-old opened the scoring for Paris Saint-Germain in the first half of the Champions League round of 16 second leg tie with what was a brilliant finish, but it was what he did in early the second half that will arguably live longer in the memory.

Kylian Mbappe’s sublime skill.

With the Ligue 1 side 2-0 up on aggregate, Mbappe received the ball from Neymar before undertaking an exquisite shimmy to fool Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and slotting the ball into an empty net.

Alas, the goal was ruled out for offside, rightly according to the rulebook, but wrongly in terms of wiping this wonderful piece of skill from the history books.

If you’re yet to see the disallowed goal, check it out in all its glory below…

Second disallowed goal.

The strike was actually Mbappe’s second disallowed goal of the game, as he had a strike ruled out for offside when the game was still 0-0.

Minutes after his sublime piece of skill in the second half Karim Benzema pulled a goal back for the home side after an error from PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The Frenchman later two more goals in a remarkable turnaround in the Spanish capital, as Real won 3-2 on aggregate.