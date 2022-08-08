WWE legend Kurt Angle reacts to viral Harry Maguire photo

Kurt Angle reacts to Harry Maguire photo.

Wrestling legend Kurt Angle has given his take on a photo of Harry Maguire that has been doing the rounds since Sunday.

While Manchester United were losing 2-1 to Brighton in their Premier League opener, the Red Devils captain was involved in a tussle with Seagulls midfielder Leandro Trossard.

Harry Maguire gives the famous Kurt Angle ankle lock.

At one point, the pair were captured in a position that reminded social media users of Angle’s famous ankle lock finisher, which he used on opponents during his stint as a WWE wrestler.

The image has now made its way across the pond, where it has been picked up by the 1996 Olympic gold medalist, and he reacted by jokingly flogging a brand of protein snacks with which he is associated.

“This is what happens when you drink whole milk and eat Snx-Smart Protein Bites,” posted the renowned milk-lover, above the photo where Maguire is seemingly holding the Belgian mid-air by the ankle.

This is what happens when you drink whole milk and eat Snx-Smart Protein Bites 😁 @physicallyfitnu #itstrue https://t.co/KKIWhaaqhu — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) August 8, 2022

Man United woes continue.

Perhaps being noticed by one of the stars of the WWE’S Attitude era will put a smile on Maguire’s face after yet another miserable day at the office for the England man.

The beleaguered skipper and his teammates were guilty of a performance that was akin to last season’s nightmare, rather than putting in a positive display that new manager Erik ten Hag would have hoped for.

The result leaves the Red Devils without a point from their opening game of the season and with tricky games against Brentford, Liverpool and Southampton to come this month, things could end up getting worse before they get better.

Fans’ frustrations appear to have intensified on Monday, with the club heavily linked with the underwhelming double-signing of Adrien Rabiot and Marko Arnautovic, while the ongoing sagas involving Cristiano Ronaldo and Frenkie de Jong aren’t doing much to help ease tensions.

Perhaps the team could take inspiration from Angle and his colleagues, as Ten Hag looks to inject a bit of fight into their performances.

