Kostas Tsimikas gives verdict on ‘Greek Scouser’ nickname

Kostas Tsimikas on ‘Greek Scouser’ nickname.

Kostas Tsimikas has given the seal of approval on the ‘Greek Scouser’ nickname bestowed upon him by Liverpool supporters.

The left-back arrived at Anfield last summer and while he is clearly a back-up to Andrew Robertson, he was granted a run in the team earlier this season due to the Scotsman’s absence through injury.

Tsimikas put in some good performances in Robertson’s stead, registering assists against Burnley and Norwich City. Liverpool fans have shown their warmth to the 25-year-old by dubbing him the ‘Greek Scouser,’ a surefire sign that they have accepted him as one of their own.

“I like it when I see the fans call me that, also sometimes I hear them on the pitch when I play the game,” Tsimikas says of his new moniker in an interview with the official Liverpool website.

“This makes me happy, this gives me extra power when you know the fans of your team are supporting you and call you like that. This helps me a lot and gives me extra power in the game.”

Kostas Tsimikas: I’m proud to be at Liverpool.

Even though Robertson’s recent return to fitness has seen his understudy bumped back down to the bench, Tsimikas is proud to be at the club in the first place, a feeling that he thinks is shared by his compatriots back home.

“It was a surprise to every guy in Greece because moving to Liverpool is a very, very big step. Some couldn’t imagine it was real,” the Greek international says.

“I am very happy and very proud because all this work I did all these years, it paid off. First of all, I make my family happy because for them it was something really special and something very big. And for me also, and I’m really happy about that.”

Defender has his eye on trophies.

A veteran of two Super League Greece titles with Olympiakos, Tsimikas will be hoping to add to his medal collection when trophies are handed out at the end of the season.

Stating that “one of the biggest dreams of mine is to win trophies with this team,” he will be happy with the start Liverpool have made at home and in Europe as they continue to improve on the misery of last season.

Next up for Liverpool, a trip to Watford in the Premier League this coming Saturday.

