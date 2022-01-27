Kieran Trippier reveals details of failed Man United transfer

Kieran Trippier opens on failed Manchester United move.

Kieran Trippier has been speaking about how close he came to becoming a Man United player last summer.

At the time, the England full-back was basking in the glory of winning La Liga with Atletico Madrid but after two years in the Spanish capital, had an urge to come back to the country of his birth.

Particularly, the Greater Manchester-born defender was keen on joining Manchester United, the club he supported as a boy, and for a while it seemed that was the move he would be making.

However, due to a release clause in his contract, the transfer never materialised and instead Trippier held out until this month, when Newcastle United brought him back to the north of England.

Kieran Trippier: “I wanted to come back to the north.”

“I wanted to come back to the north, and up north there was only Newcastle interested,” Trippier explains to Magpies legend Alan Shearer, in an interview published in The Athletic on Thursday.

“But I know the manager (Eddie Howe) and I’ve worked with him before (at Burnley) and I had good chats with him about the project and what could happen. I thought that maybe I could tempt other players to come here, too, that if I’ve joined Newcastle maybe it shows we can get out of it. It’s going to be difficult, but I’m up for it. It’s perfect timing for me and my family.”

Trippier then goes into detail about his failed Old Trafford move, confirming that he was in demand last summer, after his performances at Euro 2020.

“I understand why Man United didn’t do it.”

“After the Euros, there was really strong interest.I’ve got to be careful what I say because I don’t want to get into trouble, but yeah, there was interest.

“We had conversations, but Atletico Madrid just wanted my release clause and it was a lot of money for a 30-year-old, so I understand why Man United didn’t do that. There were other clubs interested. Anyway, it’s gone now, so it doesn’t bother me.”

In a season which has seen Man United’s defence come under intense scrutiny, Trippier could have provided some much needed experience at the back and going forward, while his dead ball expertise would have offered another option to take set pieces.

Kieran Trippier face relegation battle.

He certainly would have been an improvement on Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the right side of the back four, with the former Crystal Palace man’s poor form leading to him being frozen out of Ralf Rangnick’s team of late, in favour of Diogo Dalot.

As we’ve said before though, and as he said to Shearer himself, the 31-year-old Trippier probably isn’t worth the €50 million Atletico reportedly wanted for his services.

Man United’s loss could well be Newcastle’s gain but whether Trippier is playing Premier League football with the St. James’ Park outfit next season, or battling away in the Championship, remains to be seen.

