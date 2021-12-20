Kieran McKenna opens up on “emotional” Man United exit in first interview since leaving

Kieran McKenna opens up on Manchester United exit.

Kieran McKenna has said that his decision to leave Man United to become manager of Ipswich Town “wasn’t an easy one.”

The Fermanagh native was confirmed as the new manager of the Tractor Boys last week, bringing to an end to his three-and-a-half-year spell working as first team coach with Man United.

Kieran McKenna: “I have a real affinity for the club.”

McKenna was promoted from within the Red Devils academy structure by Jose Mourinho in 2018 and stayed on under the management of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, before spending just a few weeks working with new interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

A boyhood Man United fan, McKenna has opened up on the emotions he felt when leaving his beloved club in his first interview with the Ipswich media team.

“It wasn’t an easy decision,” 35-year-old explained. “It’s known that I was a supporter as a boy, I have a real affinity for the club, I have a lot of family who are Man United fans.

“I was pleased to leave on good terms.”

“It was never going to be easy. I had great relationships there, with the board, with the players, really positive relationships with the managers that I worked under and all the staff around the building were fantastic.

“There was a real bond there. Also, my family are settled in Manchester and they enjoy the area so it was going to have to take a good opportunity for me to leave the club and this was that opportunity.

“The pleasing thing for me is to be able to leave on good terms, to feel the emotion of people when I was leaving, to feel the well-wishes and the messages I’ve received and to know that my work there was really valued behind closed doors.

“It was nice to leave in that way and I thank United, thank the board and thank Ralf for the way that it was handled in the end and for allowing me to take the opportunity.

“I’m sure I’ll keep good relationships at that club and will continue to be a fan from afar.”

A new era for Kieran McKenna.

Towards the end of his time at Old Trafford, there were some reports that the Man United players were becoming frustrated working with McKenna, while club legend Paul Scholes said that the coach should have been “embarrassed” to continue at the club in the wake of Solskjaer’s sacking.

Regardless, a fresh new era has begun for both United and McKenna, who will be in the Ipswich dugout for the first time when the League One outfit travel to Gillingham on St. Stephen’s Day.

Read More About: ipswich town, kieran mckenna, Manchester United