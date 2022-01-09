Kieran McKenna keeping feet on the ground after dream start as Ipswich manager

Kieran McKenna enjoys dream Ipswich start.

Kieran McKenna is keeping his feet firmly on the ground after his Ipswich Town side made it two wins from two under his management.

The Tractor Boys registered an impressive 4-0 away victory at Gillingham on Saturday, making it six points from six available since McKenna took over in December.

Kieran McKenna joined from Man United.

The Fermanagh man had previously been on the coaching staff of both Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United, but he left Old Trafford soon after Ralf Rangnick took over as interim manager last month.

Saturday’s win over The Gills followed up a 1-0 home victory over high-flying Wycombe Wanderers before the New Year, but with Ipswich still sitting 10th in the table, McKenna isn’t getting ahead of himself just yet.

“We’re a long way off where we need to be and where we want to be,” the 35-year-old told club media.

Kieran McKenna: “We know we need to improve.”

“There were some good improvements to see in the game, some good bits going forward and lots of good things defensively but it’s early days and we’re certainly not going to be getting ahead of ourselves.

“We’ve had a couple of good games but there are a lot of games to play and we know we need to improve.”

With McKenna’s former club struggling for form, what they wouldn’t give for a couple of results like Ipswich have had of late. Since coming in, the manager has been impressed with the effort put in by a squad of players who appear to be buying into his methods.

“The attitude was spot-on.”

“A lot of pleasing aspects,” he said in reference to Saturday’s performance.

“I thought our attitude and our work-rate for the full 90 minutes, even with the 4-0 lead at the end, we were chasing every ball, pressing every ball, squeezing the back-line.

“The attitude was spot-on and some of our football throughout the game, especially for the three goals in the first half, was really top-end.”

McKenna’s side are currently eight points outside the play-off places and while promotion this season would appear unlikely, he certainly seems satisfied that the building blocks are being put in place ahead of next season.

