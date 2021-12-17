Kieran McKenna confirmed as Ipswich manager as he takes fellow Man United coach with him

Kieran McKenna heading to Ipswich Town.

Kieran McKenna has been confirmed as manager of Ipswich Town, bringing to an end his time as Manchester United first team coach.

News emerged on Thursday that the Fermanagh man was set to take the job with the Tractor Boys and the League One club confirmed the reports in a statement just after 9pm.

Ipswich statement.

“Kieran McKenna is the new manager of Ipswich Town Football Club,” it said.

“The Northern Irishman, who joins from Manchester United where he was a first-team coach, has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal at Portman Road and becomes the 19th manager in the club’s history.”

It was also confirmed that fellow Red Devils coach Martyn Pert will be joining McKenna as an assistant at Portman Road.

Pert to join McKenna at Ipswich.

The Norfolk-born coach joined the Man United backroom staff in 2019, working as a strength and conditioning specialist under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

In their own statement last night, United paid tribute to McKenna, posting on their website to say: “Kieran joined United as Under-18s coach and quickly enhanced his growing reputation, being promoted to the first-team staff under Jose Mourinho.

“He was a prominent part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s backroom team and was subsequently in the dugout as usual for the recent matches under interim boss Ralf Rangnick.”

Rangnick rings changes.

The departure of McKenna and Pert leaves Mike Phelan as the only remaining member of Solskjaer’s backroom staff at Old Trafford, after Michael Carrick also departed earlier this month.

Interim manager Rangnick has rang the changes since arriving at the end of November, bringing in Chris Armas as his assistant and Sascha Lense as a sports psychologist.

McKenna joins Ipswich with the club lying 12th in the League One table, nine points outside the play-off places. The 35-year-old replaces Paul Cook, who was dismissed on December 4th.

Pert and McKenna will both be in attendance for Saturday’s fixture with Sunderland, with a formal press conference scheduled for Monday.

