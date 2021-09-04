Khabib Nurmagomedov claims Cristiano Ronaldo told him about Man United move “a month ago”

Khabib Nurmagomedov knew about Cristiano Ronaldo’s move.

Cristiano Ronaldo had been planning to return to Manchester United for some time, according to former MMA star Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford was finalised earlier this week but before he signed on the dotted line, it had been widely reported that Man United’s crosstown rivals Manchester City were in line to take him to the Etihad Stadium.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Cristiano Ronaldo share a good relationship.

Not according to Nurmagomedov, who is known to share a good relationship with the Portuguese megastar.

The former UFC lightweight champion has been telling RT that he has known about Ronaldo’s intention to move from Juventus to Man United for a month and it seems that the Russian is happy with his friend’s decision.

Khabib: “Man United is more suitable for Cristiano.”

“A month ago, he told me that he was moving to Manchester United,” Nurmagomedov said. “I expected this deal to take place. I think that Manchester United is more suitable for him than Juventus. For me, the transition was not a surprise.”

The Eagle is an avid football fan and ranks Ronaldo’s former team Real Madrid among the clubs he most admires.

Cristiano Ronaldo is back at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo’s transfer saga came to a head on Friday of last week when Man United appeared to swoop in before he signed for Man City, with a phone call from his former United boss Sir Alex Ferguson reportedly critical to his decision.

The official announcement that Ronaldo was now a Man United player came on Tuesday, followed by confirmation that the 36-year-old will wear his old number seven jersey when he takes the field this season.

In what has been an extremely busy couple of weeks for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, he still found time to become the leading goalscorer in international football history, breaking Irish hearts in the process as Portugal came from behind to beat Ireland 2-1 on Wednesday.

Ronaldo is expected to make his second Man United debut when the club hosts Newcastle United in the Premier League on September 11th.

