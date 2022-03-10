The key Chelsea trio set to leave for free this summer amid Roman Abramovich sanctions

Chelsea trio set to leave for free.

Chelsea are set to lose three key players on free transfers this summer after sanctions were imposed on the club’s owner Roman Abramovich.

The UK government ruling means that the Stamford Bridge outfit won’t be allowed to make transfers or extend the contracts of current players, meaning that the Blues looks set to lose three defensive stalwarts this summers.

Club captain Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are all out of contract this summer and if the sanctions against Abramovich remain in place, none of them will be able to negotiate new deals.

Chelsea’s defensive stalwarts.

With the club unable to replace them, the exodus would leave huge holes in the Chelsea defence going into the 2022/23 season.

Azpilicueta is Chelsea’s longest-serving player, having arrived at the club in the summer of 2012. The Spaniard was handed the captain’s armband after the departure of Gary Cahill in 2019.

Christensen has found himself out of the team a lot this season, with Trevoh Chalobah and Malang Sarr often preferred to slot in beside Rudiger in central defence.

As for Rudiger, he would arguably be the biggest loss, with Manchester United reported to be among the clubs monitoring his situation.

Chelsea sanctions explained.

As well as bans on contract extensions and transfers, Chelsea are also prohibited from selling merchandise or match tickets.

Only season ticket-holders and those who have already purchased tickets to upcoming games will be allowed to attend.

“Today’s sanctions obviously have a direct impact on Chelsea and its fans,” UK Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said upon the announcement of the news today.

“We have been working hard to ensure the club and the national game are not unnecessarily harmed by these important sanctions.

“To ensure the club can continue to compete and operate we are issuing a special licence that will allow fixtures to be fulfilled, staff to be paid and existing ticket holders to attend matches while, crucially, depriving Abramovich of benefiting from his ownership of the club.

“I know this brings some uncertainty, but the government will work with the league and clubs to keep football being played while ensuring sanctions hit those intended. Football clubs are cultural assets and the bedrock of our communities. We’re committed to protecting them.”

Chelsea’s situation also affects loanee Saul Niguez, with the club now unable to activate an option to buy the Atletico Madrid midfielder, who has made 19 appearances for Thomas Tuchel’s side this season.

