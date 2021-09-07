Shamrock Rovers confirm transfer of underage star to Inter Milan

Kevin Zefi moves to Inter Milan.

Shamrock Rovers have confirmed that underage star Kevin Zefi has been transferred to Serie A champions Inter Milan.

Zefi spent time on trial at the Italian club earlier this year and they have clearly liked what they have seen, with the League of Ireland champions confirming the youngster’s departure this afternoon.

Shamrock Rovers Football Club today confirm the transfer of underage star Kevin Zefi to Inter Milan. We wish Kevin all the very best at his new club and we look forward to seeing him enjoy a very successful career in the time ahead.https://t.co/cYqu1BplPz pic.twitter.com/4f2IQeLH5E — Shamrock Rovers FC ☘️ (@ShamrockRovers) September 7, 2021

Kevin Zefi departs Tallaght Stadium.

“Shamrock Rovers Football Club today confirm the transfer of underage star Kevin Zefi to Inter Milan,” a club statement says.

“Signed from St Kevin’s Boys in Feb 2019, Kevin played for the Hoops at Under 15, Under 17, Under 19 and League of Ireland First Division level. He is also a Republic of Ireland Schoolboy/Youth player and captained Ireland against Latvia in his first year at Shamrock Rovers.

“From Clonsilla in West Dublin, Kevin – age 16 – has shown an impressive ability playing on the wing or as a lone striker. His pace, ability on the ball and keen eye for goal no doubt are attributes he will take with him as he sets out on a new journey in football.”

Kevin Zefi on his time in Italy.

Speaking about his time in Italy, the 16-year-old said: “I went over in February for a month. I was just getting a feel for the team, seeing how it was and I liked it.

“I have been learning Italian and I knew a little bit before that. I have some family in Italy and I’m doing school so I think I’m good with it.”

Zefi follows in the footsteps of fellow Irish players Ryan Nolan who was at the San Siro from 2015 to 2018.

Nolan has now relocated to Spain where he is on the books at Getafe.

“Kevin is that type of player that catches the eye easily,” Shamrock Rovers Academy Director Shane Robinson said, describing the type of player Inter Milan will be getting their hands on.

“He backs himself 100% in possession of the ball. He has lovely balance and uses his body very well to protect the ball.

“He has worked very hard on his overall game over the last number of years and deserves credit for that, he has gone up through the levels impressively from U15 to U19 with First Division appearances last season also.

“We will miss him around the academy but will watch on with pride as his career continues to progress at Inter Milan.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: evin zefi, Inter Milan, Shamrock Rovers