Kevin Kilbane calls out former teammate for “xenophobic” comments

Kevin Kilbane calls out “xenophobic” comments.

Kevin Kilbane has referred to comments made by former teammate Paul Peschisolido about his appearances on Canadian TV as “xenophobic.”

The former Ireland winger relocated to Canada with his family in 2020, and has been working for TSN as part of the network’s World Cup coverage.

With Canada currently competing at their first World Cup since 1986, there’s a huge football appetite in the country but for Ontario native Peschisolido, TSN’s punditry team isn’t Canadian enough.

Kevin Kilbane hits back.

“Good on FoxTV having ex-USA players Lalas, Dempsey, Donovon and Cobi Jones to commentate, whilst Canada has former British footballers instead of inviting back former Canadian footballers… shameful,” tweeted the 51-year-old, who shared a dressing room with Kilbane at West Bromwich Albion in the late-1990s.

“Former British footballer” is an unusual way to call out a player who appeared 110 times in the green shirt of Ireland, and Kilbane was quick to point out a few mistakes made by the former Canada international.

“We have three Canadian and ex-Canadian internationals here as well as an ex-Canadian national coach so that leaves only me open to your criticism Pesh,” he tweeted in response.

“Also failed to mention, I’m also not British and not so sure who else there could be on the panel,” he added later, after another tweet from Peschisolido.

We 3 Canadian and ex Canadian internationals here as well as an ex Canadian National coach so that leaves only me open to your criticism Pesh. Have you come “home” and worked on MLS or CPL coverage that would qualify your inclusion?? https://t.co/qBFtgSWB7Y — Kevin Kilbane (@kdkilbane77) November 26, 2022

“Xenophobic undertones.”

Kilbane also replied to a number of messages of support from colleagues in the media, but worryingly indicated that this isn’t the first time he has received such negativity since moving to Canada.

“I received one or two other xenophobic tweets in relation to my work when I arrived in Canada but I didn’t expect it from an ex teammate,” he added, before posting: “The tweet has xenophobic undertones. I’ve experienced this on occasions since I arrived in Canada.”

Peschisolido later clarified that he meant nothing personal and that he just wanted to see more ex-Canada internationals on the screen.

“Again Pesh this isn’t true,” replied Kilbane again. “Five of our six panellists all have Canadian national team experience. Some still playing and very relevant. We have Canada’s second-most cap holder also. Fox have none USA internationals also on their panel so your points are totally invalid.”

Again Pesh this isn’t true. 5 of our 6 panellists all have Canadian national team experience. Some still playing and very relevant. We have Canada’s 2nd most cap holder also. Fox have none USA internationals also on their panel so your points are totally invalid. https://t.co/ASp3knlDyZ — Kevin Kilbane (@kdkilbane77) November 27, 2022

Kilbane in Canada.

While Kilbane continues to settle into his new life across the pond, Irish viewers have been missing out on his insight on the likes of Virgin Media and Off The Ball.

Should Canada go on a good run at the World Cup, viewers over there are sure to benefit from his own experience of playing on the world’s biggest stage in 2002.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Ireland, kevin kilbane