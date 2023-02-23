Kevin Kilbane highlights John Motson’s part in one of Irish football’s greatest moments

Kevin Kilbane pays tribute to John Motson.

Kevin Kilbane is among those paying tribute to John Motson today, after the iconic BBC commentator died at the age of 77.

Fondly-known as ‘Motty,’ the legendary media figure is remembered as the “voice of football” across a number of generations, after his countless contributions to the most memorable moments of the English game.

2002 World Cup.

From covering 10 World Cups and 10 European Championships, to providing commentary on 29 FA Cup finals, Motson was present for some of the most famous moments in both club and international football.

Over on this side of the Irish Sea though, football fans are reflecting on Motson’s description of one of the memorable goals in the history of the Republic of Ireland national team.

On June 5th 2002, as most people in Ireland were listening to George Hamilton’s RTE commentary of Robbie Keane’s last-gasp equaliser against Germany at the World Cup, Motson was doing the business over on the BBC.

John Motson’s BBC commentary on one of the greatest moments in Ireland’s football history 🇮🇪 “Just at these scenes” 🥲#RIPJohnMotson 🎙 🐑 🧥 pic.twitter.com/jquGtiTbhA — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) February 23, 2023

“Just look at these scenes!”

Alongside Trevor Brooking, the two Englishman captured the moment like true professionals, as the Irish people around the world rejoiced.

“Forward it goes again by Kinsella,” said Motson, with the tension evident in his voice. “Quinn heads on… Surely this time for Keane!,”

“And Ireland do it! Robbie Keane… in the second minute of stoppage-time… has scored the equaliser! Look at these scenes! Just look at these scenes! And you can’t say they don’t deserve it!”

One of the greatest moments in our history perfectly described by the legend John Motson. #RIPMotty https://t.co/t75HPlfNNe — Kevin Kilbane (@kdkilbane77) February 23, 2023

Kevin Kilbane.

Kilbane was one of the Ireland players on the pitch as Keane cartwheeled away towards the Green Army in the Kashima Soccer Stadium, and he took to Twitter on Thursday to share some kind words about Motson.

“One of the greatest moments in our history perfectly described by the legend John Motson,” posted the former BBC analyst.

While Motson’s commentary may have been missed by many of us on the day, it has been shared widely in the years since, and it has understandably gained plenty of traction since news of his death was announced.

