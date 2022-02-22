Kevin Doyle slams “embarrassing” Romelu Lukuku as Chelsea striker dropped for huge Champions League clash

Kevin Doyle slams Romelu Lukaku.

Former Republic of Ireland striker Kevin Doyle has slammed Romelu Lukaku for what he called an “embarrassing” performance against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Lukaku has been left on the bench for Chelsea’s Champions League last 16 match against LOSC Lille on Tuesday night, and with his total of seven touches during the game against Palace dominating much of the pre-match talk, Doyle was of the opinion that it was the correct call by Blues boss Thomas Tuchel.

Kevin Doyle: “Seven touches is embarrassing.”

“He (Tuchel) had no choice,” the former Reading striker said in the RTE studio ahead of the game.

“Seven touches? That’s a Premier League record since stats began. I’m thinking of so many games that I’ve played in, playing top teams and maybe I’m in a relegation dogfight and I’ve beaten that stat.

“He’s playing for Chelsea against Crystal Palace where they have most of the possession. It’s embarrassing. He’d no choice but leave him off.”

Kevin Doyle believes that Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel had no choice but to drop Romelu Lukaku for their Champions League clash with Lille and warned that the striker's time at the club may be running out. #RTESoccer #CHELIL #UCL #CFC pic.twitter.com/jeDq6YDZyh — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) February 22, 2022

“He’s thrown his toys out of the pram.”

It was then put to Doyle that by leaving out Lukaku for such a big game, Tuchel may have thrown his forward under the bus, something which Doyle didn’t agree with, while he also dismissed the suggestion that Chelsea’s style doesn’t suit the ex-Inter Milan player.

“Seven touches? One of them was tip-off. A good player can play any way, he’s a really good player. I know they don’t play to his style, I don’t think they should have signed him, he likes a more direct style, an earlier ball, he doesn’t suit the way Chelsea play.

“That doesn’t make an excuse for seven touches, that’s just him throwing his toys out of the pram and going I’ve no interest in playing for this team and this manager anymore and Tuchel had no choice.”

Lukaku rejoined Chelsea last summer after nine seasons away from Stamford Bridge, much to the delight of the club’s supporters.

However, the move hasn’t turned out as planned, with the 28-year-old scoring just 10 times in all competitions, while being subject to much speculation over his happiness in London, on the back of a controversial interview with Sky Italia in December.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Chelsea, kevin doyle, romelu lukaku