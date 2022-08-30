Kevin De Bruyne’s Instagram message for doubters on seventh anniversary of Man City move

Kevin De Bruyne takes to Instagram.

Kevin De Bruyne has used the seventh anniversary of his move to Manchester City as a chance to remind his doubters of his greatness.

The Belgian playmaker joined Man City on August 30th 2015, on the back of three successful seasons in the Bundesliga, although a previous underwhelming stint in England meant many people wrote him off before his career at the Etihad began.

Kevin De Bruyne hits Man City milestone.

De Bruyne spent two years on the books at Chelsea, where me made only nine appearances for the senior side in all competitions before Jose Mourinho sanctioned a permanent move to Wolfsburg in January 2018.

Just over 18 months later and De Bruyne was back in England with a German Cup medal and Player of the Year award in his pocket, but that wasn’t enough to change the opinion of many in the media.

To mark the seventh anniversary of his move to City, the 31-year-old has taken to his Instagram Stories to share an image of the back page of the Daily Mirror around the time of his move.

Kevin De Bruyne’s Instagram message.

“The £60 million reject,” screams the headline, alongside the caption of “Manchester City ready to smash British record for Chelsea flop De Bruyne.”

The emojis chosen by the midfielder would indicate that he is making a mockery of those who felt he would never be good enough to perform in the Premier League.

One of the Premier League’s greatest players.

Not only has he proven to be good enough but De Bruyne has gone on to establish himself as one of the most gifted players to grace the league this century.

As the talisman of Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering squad, his performances have helped them to four Premier League titles, five League Cups and an FA Cup.

As well as that, De Bruyne has been included by his peers into the PFA Team of the Season on four occasions, while picking up two PFA Player of the Year awards.

He is currently eighth in the all-time list for Premier League assists, and he has started the current season in typically-imperious form, assisting three times and scoring once in the opening four games.

