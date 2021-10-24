Close sidebar

Kenny’s Kids: Saturday round-up as goals fly in for Irish stars

by James Fenton

Kenny’s Kids: Saturday round-up.

The Kenny’s Kids Twitter account was keeping across all of the action on Saturday as Ireland’s brightest talents impressed once again across the water.

Here are the biggest stories from a busy Saturday for Irish players in action…

Kenny’s Kids: Manning and Obafemi combine for Swansea City.

Even though Swansea City lost 2-1 at Birmingham City, it wasn’t all doom and gloom for the Welsh club’s Irish contingent.

With The Swans trailing 1-0 in the 77 minute, four-times-capped Ireland international Ryan Manning played a great ball for Michael Obafemi, which the he controlled beautifully first-time before taking another touch and slotting past goalkeeper Matija Sarkic.

It was Obafemi’s first goal for the club since joining from Southampton during the summer and if he continues this kind of form, it might not be long until he adds to his sole senior Ireland appearance, which came against Denmark in 2018.

Irish impress in Championship.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Mark Travers and Gavin Kilkenny both played 90 minutes as league leaders Bournemouth beat Huddersfield Town 3-0.

With Robbie Brady having recently joined the ranks at The Cherries, there is a strong Irish contingent as Scott Parker’s men look to seal a return to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Jayson Molumby was assured as second-place West Bromwich Albion kept pace with Bournemouth by beating Bristol City 3-0.

The midfielder, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, played all 90 minutes and completed the most passes in the match with 35.

Bazunu enduring difficult spell.

Lower down the divisions, Ireland veteran James McClean scored his fourth goal since returning to Wigan Athletic this summer, as the Latics beat AFC Wimbledon 2-0 in League One. McClean scored his side’s second goal as they moved up to third in the table.

In the same division, Ronan Curtis and Marcus Harness both scored as Portsmouth drew 2-2 with Accrington Stanley to continue their poor run of form.

Pompey have now only won one of their last 11 league matches but Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu will be pleased to have only conceded two, having shipped four goals in each of his last two appearances.

Okoflex continues to shine.

Away from rough and tumble of the lower leagues, Ireland under-19 international Armstrong Okoflex scored two penalties as West Ham United’s under-23 side defeated Manchester United 6-0.

The summer signing from Celtic thought he should have had a hat-trick, but a deflection off Marc Jurado for rhe Hammers’ third goal was deemed strong enough for the strike to go down as an own goal.

You can keep up to date with all of Ireland’s brightest talents by following Kenny’s Kids on Twitter here.

 

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter

Read More About: , , , , ,

Related posts

David Moyes reveals what he sees as an acceptable offer for Declan Rice

Ireland U21 Gavin Kilkenny continues to impress for Bournemouth

Ireland youngster puts in scintillating performance as West Ham under-23s trash Man United