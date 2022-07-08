Kenny Shiels taking positives from battling defeat against Norway

Kenny Shiels taking positives.

Northern Ireland women’s team manager Kenny Shiels is taking the positives from his side’s 4-1 defeat to Norway at Euro 2022 on Thursday night.

It was a historic night for Northern Ireland in Southampton, as they were playing their first ever match at a major tournament, and that showed during the first half hour.

Norway dominate first half.

A Norway team featuring international stars such as Ada Hegerberg and Caroline Graham Hansen raced into a 3-0 lead, as Northern Ireland struggled to get to grips with their superior opponents.

Shiels’ side managed to tighten up for the next hour, and even got on the scoresheet themselves, via a Julie Nelson goal, before Norway added a fourth through a Guro Reiten free kick on 54 minutes.

In the opinion of Shiels, much of the dreadful start was down to nerves, as he explained to RTE after the game at St. Mary’s.

Kenny Shiels: “They were nervous.”

“I can’t read what they’re thinking,” said the former Derry City manager. “But they showed signals that they were nervous, not all of them, but they showed that and it was hard for them.

“But the two best strikers in the world are from Norway. What can you do against that? So we tried our best and it was damage limitation in the first half but we got our act together and I think we got narrower and narrower and we got closer to them all the time.”

In a group that also contains hosts England and Austria, Northern Ireland’s best chance at getting some points on the board will like come in their next match against the Austrians on Monday, though Shiels is taking nothing for granted, as he lamented a couple of injuries suffered against Norway.

"We got closer to them all the time"- Kenny Shiels tells @Corktod there's positives to take from Northern Ireland's opening game defeat to Norway #RTEsoccer #Euro2022 pic.twitter.com/mxWGtMb82W — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) July 7, 2022

Looking ahead to Austria.

“Austria will be tough,” he said of the side that lost 1-0 to England at Old Trafford in the opening game of the tournament on Wednesday.

“We lost a couple of more players tonight so we’re well down in our squad. We didn’t have the right preparation to play friendlies. That was a little bit against us tonight.”

Having lost 6-0 in their two matches against Norway in qualifying, to go down 4-1 will be seen as an improvement.

Northern Ireland also managed to keep Hegerberg, the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner, scoreless and Shiels ended his interview with a defiant message.

“This team that we’ve played tonight, in this tournament, which is three years old, they’ve conceded one freak goal. So, we matched that tonight in one game.

“I suppose we can say that was decent,” concluded the 66-year-old with a chuckle.

Every match at Euro 2022 is being broadcast live on RTE. More details can be found here.

