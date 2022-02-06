Kenny Cunningham outlines the secret to Wes Hoolahan’s longevity

Kenny Cunningham on Wes Hoolahan.

Kenny Cunningham has referred to Wes Hoolahan as “Ireland’s Teddy Sheringham,” as the veteran midfielder continues his remarkable career.

Currently playing with Cambridge United in League One, the 39-year-old is showing no signs of stopping, and Cunningham feels this is down to an exceptional brain rather than any fitness reasons.

Wes Hoolahan in the spotlight.

Hoolahan has been back in the spotlight in recent weeks, having helped Cambridge dump Newcastle United out of the FA Cup before playing in the fourth round of the competition against Luton Town on Saturday.

While it didn’t go as well this time around, with Cambridge losing 3-0, former Republic of Ireland defender Cunningham still had plenty of words of praise for Hoolahan during Premier Sports‘ coverage of the game.

“Our own Teddy Sheringham,” Cunningham said, in reference to the former England striker who played until he was 42.

Wes Hoolahan is around so long that even Kenny Cunningham played with him! 😂 🟠 Cambridge v Luton Town ⚪ Watch it LIVE now on Premier Sports 2 📺 (ROI only 🇮🇪) pic.twitter.com/3lxtjC5bNf — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) February 5, 2022

Kenny Cunningham: “I’m not surprised.”

“It’s great to see. I’m not surprised, I have to say because Wes was the type of player, he was never dependent on his speed of foot or physicality, in terms of earning a living from the game.

“It was all his speed of thought, what was going on between his ears, and a high level of technical ability, that’s what always struck me about Wes, very comfortable on the ball and in tight areas, always head up looking for the next pass, very calm and a great decision-maker.

“So, no surprise… as long as that type of player keeps themself in a reasonable condition physically, no reason why they can’t play until this age.

“It is quite exceptional and credit to Wes, he’s had a fantastic career domestically and internationally and it’s great that he’s getting a bit of acknowledgement in the FA Cup.”

A Shelbourne return?

Cunningham, who is 50 years old, then revealed that he even shared a room with Hoolahan when the then-Shelbourne youngster was drafted into the Ireland squad.

It was reported last month that Hoolahan could be returning to Shelbourne as part of Damien Duff’s new-look squad, but with start of the 2022 League Of Ireland campaign less than a fortnight away, no move has materialised as of yet.

Remembered fondly by Ireland fans, particularly for his goal against Sweden at Euro 2016, there are plenty who would love to see him grace football pitches on this side of the Irish Sea once again.

Read More About: kenny cunningham, Republic of Ireland, wes hoolahan