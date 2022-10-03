There was an “unsuccessful attempt” to reunite Roy Keane and Alfie Haaland on Sunday

Roy Keane and Alfie Haaland reunion fails.

A broadcaster attempted to reunite Roy Keane and Alfie Haaland in the build-up to the Manchester derby on Sunday.

The pair were standing metres apart on the Etihad Stadium touchline, as Keane worked for Sky Sports and Haaland chatted to various other broadcasters, ahead of his son Erling’s masterclass for City against United.

Roy Keane and Alfie Haaland history.

Keane and Haaland Sr have rarely been this close since the Corkman’s infamous challenge on the Norwegian in an April 2001 Manchester derby, which came three-and-a-half-years after Haaland accused Keane of feigning injury in a game between Man United and Leeds United.

In fact, Keane had injured his cruciate ligament on that day, and in his 2002 autobiography, he revealed that Haaland’s taunts led to the deliberate act of vengeance a few seasons later.

It’s a common misconception that the foul ended Haaland’s career, as he actually finished the game that day and played again for both Norway and Man City over the subsequent seven days.

However, it certainly didn’t help his already-troublesome knee and he retired fully in the summer of 2003, before turning to play in Norway’s lower divisions in 2011.

Close proximity.

All these years later and Keane and Haaland are back in close proximity, with the latter’s son stomping his authority on the city where Keane has been worshipped for decades.

According to Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, one broadcaster attempted to bring the pair together on Sunday, but the request fell on deaf ears.

“Roy Keane just in front of the centre circle and Alfie Haaland is about 25 yards away pitchside. A broadcaster has unsuccessfully attempted to reunite them today,” posted Luckhurst on Twitter.

Erling Haaland.

By the end of the afternoon, it will have been Haaland who was much the happier, after he watched Erling score a hat-trick in a comprehensive 6-3 win for the home side.

It was the third consecutive Premier League treble at the Etihad Stadium for the 22-year-old, as he continues his flawless adjustment to English football.

Alfie has recently hinted that his son’s stay in English football may be a short one, so Premier League fans will be well-advised to enjoy his phenomenal talents while they can.

At least for Keane, a departure for the Haaland family in a few years will mean less chance of awkward pitchside glances with a long-time nemesis.

