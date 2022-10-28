Katie Taylor hails Ireland’s “world-class” players after World Cup qualification

Katie Taylor hails Ireland team.

Katie Taylor has hailed the achievement of Ireland’s women’s football team, after they sealed their place at the World Cup for the first time in their history.

Vera Pauw’s side booked their spot at next summer’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand by beating Scotland in a play-off at Hampden Park earlier this month.

Katie Taylor’s Ireland career.

If things had worked out differently, Taylor could have been joining the Girls in Green on the plane Down Under, having represented Ireland in her younger days.

The Bray native made 11 appearances for Ireland’s senior side between 2006 and 2009, scoring two goals along the way, and was a former teammate of current internationals Aine O’Gorman, Niamh Fahey and Louise Quinn.

During Taylor’s time in the team, Ireland weren’t able to scale the heights that they have recently reached under Pauw, but the Olympic gold medalist took great pride in watching them reach the World Cup.

“An amazing moment.”

“Back then it was a dream on the horizon that one day we would play in the World Cup. But we always fell short. We didn’t even go close and never reached a play-off,” said Taylor, ahead of her fight with Karen Carabajal on Saturday.

“It was an amazing moment to watch them qualify. They have been chasing that goal for a long, long time. They are an amazing team, with some fantastic players. The likes of Katie McCabe and Denise O’Sullivan are world class players.”

Taylor v Carabajal.

While heading to a World Cup would have been a once-in-a-lifetime experience, there’s no doubt that Taylor chose the right route when she decided to pursue boxing as a career.

The gold medal she won in London in 2012 will go down as one of her most memorable achievements, and she has since taken to the professional sport like a duck to water.

A win over Carabajal on Saturday will make it 22 wins for the 36-year-old since turning pro, and she is the overwhelming favourite to do just that.

You can find out how to watch the fight in Ireland via this link.

