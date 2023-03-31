Katie McCabe included in Ireland squad after injury scare

Katie McCabe included in Ireland squad.

Katie McCabe has been included in Vera Pauw’s Ireland squad for the upcoming double-header against USA, despite picking up an injury while playing for Arsenal midweek.

The Ireland skipper was seen wearing a protective boot after hobbling off during a 2-0 victory for the Gunners over Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final second leg.

Ireland squad for USA games.

However, the injury isn’t as bad as first feared, and McCabe takes her place in a 27-strong squad, along with some of the stars of the Women’s Premier Division here in Ireland.

Shelbourne’s Jessie Stapleton makes the panel, as does Tara O’Hanlon of Peamount United and Shamrock Rovers trio Aine O’Gorman, Abbie Larkin and Alannah McEvoy.

There is a first call-up for goalkeeper Sophie Whitehouse, who plays with Lewes in the FA Women’s Championship, while recent additions Marissia Sheva and Aoife Mannion retain their places in the squad.

Ireland will play the world champions in Austin on April 8th, with an Irish kick-off time of 7.30pm, before the two nations face off again on April 11th at 12.30am. Both matches will be broadcast live on RTE 2.

The full Ireland squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Tara O’Hanlon (Peamount United), Áine O’Gorman (Shamrock Rovers)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Roma McLaughlin (Fortuna Hjorring)

