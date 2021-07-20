Kasper Schmeichel strongly denies making “total rubbish” comments about Raheem Sterling

“It’s total rubbish.”

Kasper Schmeichel has strongly denied saying that Raheem Sterling made a “clear dive” in the Euro 2020 semi-final between Denmark and England.

Schmeichel was part of the Denmark team that lost 2-1 to England after extra time, thanks largely to a penalty that was given for a foul against Sterling.

The Leicester City stopper initially saved Harry Kane’s resultant spot-kick before the Tottenham striker fired in the rebound, setting up a final with Italy which England lost on penalties.

A post was shared widely over the weekend which claimed that Schmeichel said: “I didn’t care that Italy won, but I didn’t want England to win due to the bad refereeing during our semi-final. My heart still bleeds because I personally witnessed Sterling diving. It was a clear dive.”

Schmeichel has tweeted this morning to deny the accusation, posting to say: ”Not sure where this “quote” has come from over the past few days. It’s total rubbish. I never said that and shame on these “news” sites for posting it with no source.’

Not sure where this “quote” has come from over the past few days. It’s total rubbish. I never said that and shame on these ‘news’ sites for posting it with no source. — Kasper Schmeichel (@kschmeichel1) July 20, 2021

Schmeichel spent much of his childhood in England, while his father kept goal for Manchester United, and has gone on to represent a total of eight clubs in the English league system.

You can see why he wouldn’t be happy about such a provocative quote being attributed to him but since that semi-final defeat he has come out to say that Dutch referee Danny Makkelie “made a big mistake” on the night.

“He made a really big mistake on the penalty and this will be debated for a long, long time. It’s a hard one to take because it’s not a penalty,” Schmeichel said in the aftermath of the game.

During the same penalty incident, the 34-year-old was targeted by laser pointers in the Wembley crowd as he prepared to stop Kane’s shot.

Uefa has since fined the English Football Association €30,000 for the use of laser pointers, disturbances during the national anthems and setting of fireworks” on the night.

