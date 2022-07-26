Kasper Schmeichel has reportedly agreed to leave Leicester City

Kasper Schmeichel set to leave Leicester.

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has agreed to join French Ligue 1 side OGC Nice, it has been reported.

L’Equipe state that while the Danish stopper has made up his mind to depart the King Power Stadium, he must “wait until his club manages to recruit his successor.”

Leicester blow.

The news will come as a huge blow to Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers as he plans for the new season, and even more so given the fact that the club yet to make any signings so far this summer.

With just 12 days to go until Leicester’s opening Premier League match against Brentford, in Schmeichel they are losing their first-choice goalkeeper, club captain, and one of the most experienced and respected players in the dressing room.

Given that the season is so close, and there is little time to find a replacement, there still remains a chance that the 35-year-old will remain at the club.

Dreamt of this moment as a boy. Dreams come true. So proud of this team. FA Cup winners 2021 🏆🦊 pic.twitter.com/UtJVjE6LDM — Kasper Schmeichel (@kschmeichel1) May 15, 2021

Kasprer Schmeichel career.

The son of legendary Manchester United goalkeeper Peter, Kasper has carved out a remarkable career of his own since joining Leicester from Leeds United back in 2011.

He went straight in as first-choice goalkeeper at the then-Championship club, helping them to promotion to the Premier League in 2014.

His most memorable achievement would follow two years later, as he was part of the Leicester side that stunned the football world by winning the Premier League title in 2016.

By this stage, he was establishing himself as Denmark’s first-choice goalkeeper, and he would would mind the net for his country at both the World Cup in 2018 and Euro 2020, where the country reached the semi-finals.

FA Cup winners.

Back at Leicester, Schmeichel put in a brilliant performance in the 2021 FA Cup Final, as Rodgers’ side produced another shock by beating Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley.

He would later lift the trophy along with the departing Wes Morgan, who he would go on to replace as club captain.

Should the club stalwart leave, it would mean that only Jamie Vardy, Daniel Amartey and Marc Albrighton remain from Leicester’s unlikely title success six years ago.

Nice finished fifth in Ligue 1 last season, thus qualifying for the 2022/23 Uefa Europa Conference League play-off round.

They are on the lookout for a new goalkeeper after the departure of Walter Benitez to PSV Eindhoven.

