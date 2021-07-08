Kasper Schmeichel was targeted by a laser.

Uefa have charged England for the use of laser pointers on Kasper Schmeichel and other Denmark players during the Euro 2020 semi-final at Wembley last night.

As Harry Kane stepped up to take England’s penalty in extra time, a laser beam could be seen on the face of Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, and it appears that it wasn’t the only incident of its kind on the night.

Uefa charge England for use of laser pointers.

The Athletic reported today that “Uefa officials were made aware of Denmark players being targeted before the start of the thirty additional minutes of extra time.”

It has now been confirmed that Uefa will investigate the incident and will also look into a “disturbance” during the national anthems and “the lighting of fireworks by supporters” at the London venue.

Uefa open disciplinary proceedings against England for a fan using a laser pointer and “disturbance” during anthem pic.twitter.com/VIgYwIQc3X — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) July 8, 2021

Kasper Schmeichel laser incident.

In spite of the attempts to distract him with a laser, Kasper Schmeichel managed to save Harry Kane’s penalty, although the England captain scored the rebound.

The incident involving Kasper Schmeichel and the laser was addressed in ITV’s post-match coverage, with presenter Mark Pougatch saying that the behaviour was “unacceptable and ridiculous.”

“Whoever they are, they’re an idiot,” Pougatch added. “We can just hope that it didn’t put Kasper Schmeichel off because it’s stupid, he doesn’t deserve that and that sort of thing, nobody wants to see.”

Laser incident could lead to a fine.

Uefa have previously fined clubs when supporters have shone lasers at players, notably when Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo was targeted during a 2008 Champions League encounter with Lyon.

Laser pointers are listed among prohibited items at Euro 2020 matches and host countries can potentially be fined for supporters’ use of them.

Away from the incident, Kasper Schmeichel put in a world-class performance last night, despite Denmark finishing on the losing side.

You can read our match report from England v Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-final here.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Denmark, England, Euro 2020, kasper shmeichel, laser