Kai Havertz issues strong defence of Graham Potter after big Champions League win

Kai Havertz issues strong defence of Graham Potter.

Kai Havertz has come out strong in defence of under-fire Chelsea manager Graham Potter, after the Blues secured a big Champions League win on Tuesday night.

At a noisy Stamford Bridge, the home side overturned a 1-0 first-leg deficit against Borussia Dortmund, thanks to a retaken Havertz penalty and an earlier Raheem Sterling goal.

Graham Potter’s big night.

The 2-0 win gave Potter his most memorable night as Chelsea boss to date, with the final whistle greeted by roars of appreciation from the home fans.

The result came after a 1-0 Premier League win over Leeds United at the weekend, and the back-to-back victories will alleviate some of the intense pressure that was placed on Potter, after a poor run of results that stretches back to the middle of October.

After the game, Havertz was adamant that while the media may have been circling, the players in the dressing room are fully behind their coach.

Kai Havertz: “Graham Potter is a big manager.”

“We know that the pressure is coming at him,” the German forward told beIN Sports. “You can see that he’s a big manager. In the media, I cannot even believe how many people have to talk about him.”

“We have hundreds of coaches in England, they think they know better than him, but we know in the training room that he is a big personality and a big manager for us.

“He helps us all a lot, me included, so we are 100% behind him, even though the people maybe don’t see it. I think today, everyone saw that he’s a big manager.”

"We have hundreds of coaches in England you know, that think they know better than him! He has a big personality and a big manager for us!"@kaihavertz29 is completely behind Graham Potter! 🎤 @CarrieBrownTV

#beINUCL #UCL #CHEBVB pic.twitter.com/A4krG3D0XK — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) March 7, 2023

Champions League quarter-final awaits.

Chelsea and Benfica will now wait and see which six teams will be joining them in the draw for the Champions League quarter-finals, which takes place on March 17th.

Before that for the Blues, there’s a trip to Leicester City on Saturday, when they will be looking to make it three wins on-the-bounce for the first time since October.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Champions League, Chelsea, graham potter, Kai Havertz, Premier League