Shamrock Rovers star Justin Ferizaj is training with Tottenham this week

Justin Ferizaj training with Tottenham.

Shamrock Rovers star Justin Ferizaj is training with Tottenham Hotspur this week, according to a report in the Irish Examiner.

The publication states that the North London club could pay the Premier Division champions a six-figure fee for the 18-year-old’s services.

Tottenham among the clubs eyeing Justin Ferizaj.

However, Ferizaj may have to complete a training match on Friday before Spurs put in a bid for a player who has also attracted interest from other Premier League clubs, as well as Serie A side Sampdoria.

As reported in Pundit Arena last July, Ferizaj signed a new contract at Tallaght Stadium in the middle of an impressive season for the youngster.

He made his debut for Rovers against St. Patrick’s Athletic back in June, and made nine appearance during the club’s European campaign that took in Champions League qualifiers, Europa League qualifiers and the Europa Conference League group stage.

In a 1-1 draw at home to Belgian side Gent in October, Ferizaj was sent off for receiving two yellow cards.

Rising star.

He also made the step up from the Ireland under-17 to side to the under-19s, and scored a goal in a 2-0 win over Wales in Elite Phase of the European Championships back in September.

A move to Tottenham would bring no immediate guarantee of first team football, but training with the likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min every day could prove to be an invaluable experience for Ferizaj.

“Energetic, positive and unafraid to dribble past opponents,” is how Kenny’s Kids described Ferizaj in a piece for Pundit Arena last July, adding that “Manchester City, Roma and Hamburg are all keeping tabs on his progress.”

While Ferizaj has appeared for Ireland at numerous youth level age groups, he is also eligible to play for Albania.

