Stephen Bradley hails 17-year-old Justin Ferizaj after Europa Conference League performance

Justin Ferizaj praised by Stephen Bradley.

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley spoke glowingly of 17-year-old Justin Ferizaj, after the club’s 0-0 draw with Djurgardens on Thursday night.

While the game ended in stalemate, it was still a game of two halves to some extent, with the Swedish side having the better of the first half chances before Rovers spurned some opportunities in the second.

Aaron Greene, Gary O’Neill and Dylan Watts all had chances to break the deadlock on a night that saw Rovers play European group stage football for the first time since 2011.

However, it was the performance of young Ferizaj that caught the eye of many watching on, and Bradley was quick to praise the midfielder afterwards.

Stephen Bradley on Justin Ferizaj.

“”He was very good and played like someone who was in his mid-20s,” said the Hoops boss. “It was a difficult game to come in for, against a good side but we shouldn’t be surprised as we know he has that in him,” added Bradley.

Ferizaj has already represented Ireland at U17 and U19 level and has made a number of appearances in both the League of Ireland and the European qualifiers in recent weeks.

It’s thought that clubs across Europe are monitoring his progress, but for now he remains a key part of Bradley’s plans at home and abroad.

Young Justin Ferizaj (CM, 17) made quite the cameo for Shamrock Rovers tonight 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 The Ireland U19 star is on the radar of Manchester City 🙌#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/pCJpyr3Ngx — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) July 5, 2022

Stephen Bradley: “We’re frustrated.”

Overall, Bradley was disappointed to leave Tallaght Stadium with just a point, as he plots progression from Europa Conference League Group F.

“We’re frustrated, you can feel that in the dressing room,” he told Virgin Media afterwards. “I felt we had the better chances on the night, we’re frustrated that we haven’t taken all three points.

“I said before the group started that I believe we can win games and we do believe that, so we’re frustrated, we’ll review tomorrow and we’ll be ready for next week.”

Next up.

After hosting Finn Harps in the League of Ireland Premier Division on Sunday, Rovers will travel to Belgium to face KAA Gent on Thursday night.

Gent and Molde FK also began their campaign with a scoreless draw, leaving all four teams in Group F level on one point each after one game played.

