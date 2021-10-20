Jurgen Klopp walks out of post-match interview after taking issue with questioning

Jurgen Klopp walks out during interview.

Jurgen Klopp walked out of a post-match interview following Liverpool’s 3-2 victory over Atletico Madrid last night.

It was an highly-charged night at Wanda Metropolitano, during which Liverpool stormed into a 2-0 lead in the opening 13 minutes, courtesy of goals from Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita.

WOW! 💥 Naby Keita with a rocket of a volley! 🚀 Liverpool are dominating early on against Atletico as they take a two-goal lead inside the first 15 minutes! pic.twitter.com/Nwi8xtDycz — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 19, 2021

Jurgen Klopp bemused by lack of handshake.

An Antoine Griezmann double saw the sides go in level at half-time before the Frenchman was sent off on 52 minutes for a high boot on Roberto Firmino, and the game was settled on 78 minutes when Salah converted a penalty following a foul on Diogo Jota.

After the match, Atletico boss Diego Simeone sprinted down the tunnel without shaking the hand of his Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp, something which left the German coach looking bemused.

No handshake between Simeone and Klopp as the Reds edge Atletico in a five-goal thriller! 😮‍💨 FT: Atletico 2-3 Liverpool pic.twitter.com/V4yYMxCPfr — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 19, 2021

Jurgen Klopp not happy with questioning.

The incident was put to Klopp in a post-match interview and when it was said that he was angry after the game, Klopp responded “why was I angry?” before adding “I’m not such an idiot that you can make a little bit of a question here… I was not angry at all.

“Have a look. If you want to make a story of that, I can imagine. I want to shake his hand, he doesn’t want to. In that moment, I can understand that he was running inside.

“He’s emotional, I’m emotional and you are not a nice person,” Klopp adding, directly addressing the journalist.

Liverpool take all three points.

“You want to make a story of that, you said I was angry, when was I angry? I’m now angry because of the question,” he said before walking away from the conversation.

Regardless of the questioning, Klopp will have been pleased to leave Spain with all three points, as Liverpool maintained their 100% record in this season’s Champions League.

The victory leaves the The Reds five points clear at the top of the group after three matches played, with the return fixture against Atletico due to take place on Wednesday, November 3rd at Anfield.

