Jurgen Klopp has given a positive update on Virgil Van Dijk’s fitness.

Jurgen Klopp has said that Virgil Van Dijk has looked “really good” in training, as the Dutchman continues his efforts to return to fitness.

Van Dijk’s injury, as well as those of Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, played a huge part in Liverpool’s meek defence of the Premier League title last season, with Klopp having to give unproven deputies like Nathaniel Phillips and Rhys Williams prolonged spells in the first team.

“A big step forward” for Virgil Van Dijk.

Klopp has now said that Gomez, Matip and Van Dijk, who hasn’t played since suffering an an anterior cruciate knee ligament in the Merseyside Derby against Everton last October, are all looking “really good” in training.

Meanwhile, Klopp said that Trent Alexander-Arnold “should be in normal team training” in five to seven days after the England right-back missed Euro 2020 due to a thigh injury.

“All four look really good,” Klopp told the official Liverpool website from the club’s training base in Austria. “Now we are in constant talks with the medical department, the fitness department, the rehab department about what is right for them today: do they have to do maybe a little bit more than the rest of the group, do they have to do a little bit less?

“So, especially Virg and Joe will not have double sessions now for the first few days with the team; they have a second session of the day but it’s with Andreas Schlumberger, with the rehab department, physiotherapy, these kinds of things.

“I don’t know exactly when we can make the next steps but it will happen in the next four weeks, for sure – we will get a big step forward.”

Alexander-Arnold return imminent.

On Matip, Klopp added: “Joel looks good, absolutely, he is the closest probably to normal training and then we will see when we get him started for playing.

As for Alexander-Arnold, Klopp said: “Trent was a serious enough injury but not a major one, I would say.

“He is close but in the moment, probably the next five or six days he has a special programme: from time to time with the team, probably from time to time by himself.

“But then in five or six or seven days he should be in normal team training.”

Reds preparing for new season.

Klopp will be able to watch his team in action when they open their pre-season campaign with ‘30-minute mini games‘ against FC Wacker Innsbruck and VFB Stuttgart on Tuesday of next week.

The Reds will open the new Premier League season away to Norwich City on Saturday, August 14th.

