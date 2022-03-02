Jurgen Klopp gives update on Caoimhin Kelleher future

Jurgen Klopp gives Caoimhin Kelleher update.

Jurgen Klopp has stated that Liverpool have a long-term plan for Caoimhin Kelleher and that they don’t intend to sell him or send him out on loan in the near future.

Kelleher played a key role in the club’s Carabao Cup success at Wembley on Sunday, keeping a clean sheet against Chelsea, before firing home his side’s final penalty in a shootout.

Contract expiry.

The 23-year-old Corkman has impressed in much of the 17 appearances he has now made for Liverpool, but with Alisson Becker holding firmly onto the first-choice goalkeeper spot, questions remain over what Kelleher should do next.

The Republic of Ireland international has a contract until 2026, which will take him up to the age of 27, and Klopp has now indicated that he doesn’t see his keeper going anywhere, for the time being at least.

Caoimhin Kelleher future.

“For young goalkeepers it’s, of course, about development, and Caoimhin developed here in this situation incredibly well,” the German coach told the Liverpool website.

“There was absolutely no intention to sell him or something like that, or give him on loan. Not at all because we need a strong No.2.

“Winning a trophy, that will help him? You have to ask Caoimhin that. But he has here a long-term contract and we have a long-term plan with him.

“But, of course, we want to help the boy as well to become the best version of himself – that’s what we did so far and that’s what we will do as well.

“But maybe there’s a year where he has to go on loan – I’m not sure if that will be next year or maybe later, it depends a little bit.

“Marcelo [Pitaluga] is already on a good way and we have to judge that situation, Adrian is still here and is doing an incredible job.” Klopp added of Liverpool’s other back-up goalkeepers “We will see. But you need the quality we have here. And if we get weaker if he wants to go somewhere, then we don’t have the chance to do that. If you can keep the quality, then we could talk – but that’s difficult.” Liverpool v Norwich. In a more short-term plan for Kelleher, Klopp also revealed the goalkeeper won’t play in Wednesday night’s FA Cup fifth round tie with Norwich City, with Alisson coming back into the frame against the Premier League strugglers. “He had 120 minutes,” Klopp said. “You asked me last week if he would play before, that he gets some rhythm and I said, ‘No, he’s used to the situation that he just comes on and has to play.’ “He’s not used to 120 minutes and being the hero. There’s no need to stress the situation now. No, he will not start tomorrow.” Liverpool v Norwich will be live on UTV tonight, with a kick-off time of 8.15pm.

