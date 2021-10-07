Jurgen Klopp names the one footballer he wished he managed

Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on Steven Gerrard.

Jurgen Klopp has named ex-Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard as the one footballer he would like to have coached.

Gerrard departed Anfield in May 2015, just months before Klopp took over from Brendan Rodgers as Liverpool manager.

Steven Gerrard at Liverpool.

For the previous 17 years, Gerrard’s name had been synonymous with Liverpool as he consistently tried, and ultimately failed, to lead the club to their first league title since 1990.

Almost five years after Klopp’s arrival, that dream came true for Reds fans who would no doubt have loved to have Gerrard lift the trophy aloft alongside the German manager.

Jurgen Klopp on managing Gerrard in Sydney.

It’s a partnership that Klopp has also thought about as he tells This Is Anfield when asked to name the one player from any period of football history who he would like to have coached.

“That’s easy. It’s Stevie,” Klopp says. “When we played in Sydney three or four years ago (in a post-season game) we didn’t have a proper team and we invited McManaman, Agger, Jamie Carragher and Stevie.

“To be honest, I knew Liverpool and I saw him playing, of course, but a little bit advanced age group wise but they were all really good.

When Klopp asked Gerrard to play in the friendly v Sydney FC.. 😉 pic.twitter.com/gM3KNUQl9t — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) April 21, 2017

Jurgen Klopp: It would have been nice to manage Stevie.

“But Stevie, what a player he still was then! I think he was already retired but maybe a youth coach here. Incredible. Stevie and me together in the roles, he as the man on the pitch and me as a coach that would have been nice. So it’s Stevie.

“Six years ago it would have been a different answer but now I’m here and I know him as a person and as a player so that’s now an easy answer.”

It would certainly have been a dream combination for Liverpool fans and one which could have happened had Gerrard still been a few years younger.

Still, with Klopp having led Liverpool to the summit of European and English football and Gerrard managing Rangers to their first Scottish Premier League title in 10 years, neither are doing too badly at the minute.