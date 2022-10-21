Jurgen Klopp issues advice to Steven Gerrard after Aston Villa sacking

Jurgen Klopp issues Steven Gerrard advice.

Jurgen Klopp has advised Steven Gerrard take some time and recharge after he was sacked as Aston Villa manager on Thursday night.

Klopp and Gerrard have a close relationship, after the latter began his coaching career with the Liverpool under-18 side in 2017.

Gerrard also had a legendary playing career as captain of the club that Klopp manages, and the German coach has revealed that the pair exchanged messages on Friday morning.

Jurgen Klopp: “We don’t have to worry about Stevie.”

“I always followed him,” said Klopp at his pre-match press conference ahead of his side’s trip to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

“We had a little exchange this morning but nothing too deep and not a long conversation. I can imagine that it’s disappointing for him because of the ambitions he had and the things he wanted to achieve with Aston Villa.

“I don’t think we have to worry about Stevie. He knows the game long enough and these kinds of things can happen. We all get knocks and it’s all about how we respond.

“He will be back 100%, but now I hope that he takes a bit of time as well for him because since finishing his career, he’s pretty much been working all the time.

“Maybe use it a little bit now for himself to recharge.”

"We had a little exchange this morning." 📱 Jurgen Klopp says Steven Gerrard will bounce back after being sacked by Aston Villa. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/iUVHh84vzR — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 21, 2022

Steven Gerrard.

Gerrard has long been touted as a successor to Klopp at Anfield when Klopp finally leaves the role, but the former midfielder’s sacking won’t have helped his cause in that regard.

There was a large portion of Villa fans who felt that Gerrard was using the club as a stepping stone towards that ultimate goal, although he played this theory down upon his appointment last November.

“It’s very unfair to describe this as a stepping stone, you will never hear me say that,” he told reporters at his first press conference as Aston Villa manager.

“I’m all-in and I will give this job all it needs to be successful. The opportunity to be back in the Premier League and the opportunity to be back close to my family are the two reasons this was right for me.”

